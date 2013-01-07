Kill PrettyIan Moss vocalist with the legendary Hamsters, Chris Dutton also in Blue Orchids, Josh Dutton his son, and Mike Leigh who drummed with The Fall. Formed 1 January 2009
2010-01-01
