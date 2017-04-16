池玲子Born 25 May 1953
Reiko Ike (池 玲子 Ike Reiko, born May 25, 1953 in Tokyo, Japan) is a Japanese actress, singer, and entertainer. She is best known for her roles in the genre of action/erotic movies known as pink films. Ike also released an album of songs in 1971, Kôkotsu No Sekai. After a drug-related arrest, and another arrest for illegal gambling in the 1970s, Ike dropped out of the entertainment business.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
