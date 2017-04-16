Reiko Ike (池 玲子 Ike Reiko, born May 25, 1953 in Tokyo, Japan) is a Japanese actress, singer, and entertainer. She is best known for her roles in the genre of action/erotic movies known as pink films. Ike also released an album of songs in 1971, Kôkotsu No Sekai. After a drug-related arrest, and another arrest for illegal gambling in the 1970s, Ike dropped out of the entertainment business.