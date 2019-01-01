Walter “Buddy Boy” Hawkins
Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter "Buddy Boy" Hawkins was an American country blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter. He recorded only 12 songs, between 1927 and 1929, but Paul Oliver opined that "Hawkins was a major figure in black country music". AllMusic noted that he was "one of the most distinctive country-blues performers of the pre-war era, a gifted vocalist whose taste for slow, dirge-like songs was ideally suited to his intricate guitar work."
Details of Hawkins's life outside of his brief recording career are minimal.
