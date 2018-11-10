Jacob Lateiner, (May 31, 1928 – December 12, 2010) was a Cuban-American pianist. He was actually born on March 31, 1928, but his father did not get around to registering his birth until May 31 the same year. He was the brother of violinist Isidor Lateiner.

The pianist Jacob Lateiner studied at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia with Isabelle Vengerova. He showed what turned out to be a lifelong interest in chamber music, studying with the violist William Primrose and the cellist Gregor Piatigorsky. He also studied privately with Arnold Schoenberg in 1950, and subsequently collected Schoenbergiana since that period. His notable students include Danae Kara, Michael Endres, Bruce Brubaker, Lowell Liebermann, Robert Taub, Laura Karpman, Ernest So, and Jarred Dunn (Lateiner's last student). See: List of music students by teacher: K to M#Jacob Lateiner.