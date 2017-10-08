SupersuckersFormed November 1988
Supersuckers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1988-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6fa09822-bbe4-4ff8-901d-4a39a4dd82e9
Supersuckers Biography (Wikipedia)
Supersuckers are an American rock band. Following the relative success of their 1997 foray into country music with the release of Must've Been High, they have also been known to play country shows under various names, including the Supersuckers.
As of July 2012, the members are Eddie Spaghetti on bass guitar and lead vocals, "Metal" Marty Chandler and Dan "Thunder" Bolton on guitars, and Christopher "Chango" Von Streicher on drums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Supersuckers Tracks
Sort by
Holding The Bag
Supersuckers
Holding The Bag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Holding The Bag
Last played on
High & Outside
Supersuckers
High & Outside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High & Outside
Last played on
Supersuckers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist