Maurice Handford (1929 – 16 December 1986) was a British horn player and conductor.

Handford was born in Salisbury. He was principal horn of the Hallé Orchestra 1949–61, then associate conductor 1966–71, and staff conductor. He died in Warminster.

The following article was published in the Daily Telegraph on 17 December 1986, shortly after his death:

"Maurice Handford who has died aged 58, was a conductor with a wide range in repertoire. Although he was perhaps not a familiar figure to concert goers on the South Bank, he was well known to audiences in the rest of the country and from 1971 to 1975 was principal conductor of the Calgary Symphony Orchestra.

Born in Salisbury, he studied at the Royal Academy of Music. He was a horn player and for 12 years, from 1949 to 1961, he was principal Horn in Barbirolli's Hallé. Although he did not have a big tone, he had a natural feeling for tone colour and was unfailingly accurate, one rarely heard a 'fluff' in any of his orchestral solos.