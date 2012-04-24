One Man ArmyUSA punk band. Formed 1996
One Man Army
1996
One Man Army Biography
One Man Army is an American punk rock band that was formed in San Francisco, California, in 1996 and separated in 2005 and reunited in 2011. The band was discovered by Billie Joe Armstrong while playing in an East Bay club, and their debut album Dead End Stories was the first release on Adeline Records, Armstrong's label.
One Man Army Tracks
Another Dead End Story
Fate at Fourteen
Victoria
