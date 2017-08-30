Mohammad Abdul Jabbar (10 February 1938 – 30 August 2017) was a Bangladeshi singer. "Tumi Ki Dekhechho Kobhu Jiboner Porajoy", "Salam Salam Hajar Salam" and "Joy Bangla, Banglar Joy" were the three of his songs made to the top 20 all-time Bangla songs in 2006 survey by the BBC Bangla. He was awarded Ekushey Padak in 1980 and Independence Day Award in 1996 by the Government of Bangladesh.