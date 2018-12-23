The McGuire SistersDisbanded 1968
The McGuire Sisters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6f92a2eb-6d48-4187-849a-e8998f5708ff
The McGuire Sisters Biography (Wikipedia)
The McGuire Sisters were a singing trio in American popular music. The group was composed of three sisters:
Among their most popular songs are "Sincerely" and "Sugartime", both number-one hits.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The McGuire Sisters Tracks
Sort by
Give Me Your Heart For Christmas
The McGuire Sisters
Give Me Your Heart For Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give Me Your Heart For Christmas
Last played on
Bye Bye Blackbird
The McGuire Sisters
Bye Bye Blackbird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bye Bye Blackbird
Last played on
Sugartime
The McGuire Sisters
Sugartime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sugartime
Last played on
May You Always
The McGuire Sisters
May You Always
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
May You Always
Last played on
Sincerely
The McGuire Sisters
Sincerely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sincerely
Last played on
Do You Remember When
The McGuire Sisters
Do You Remember When
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do You Remember When
Last played on
Goodnight Sweetheart
The McGuire Sisters
Goodnight Sweetheart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodnight Sweetheart
Last played on
The Blue Room
The McGuire Sisters
The Blue Room
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Blue Room
Last played on
Volare
The McGuire Sisters
Volare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Volare
Last played on
Wouldn't It Be Lovely
The McGuire Sisters
Wouldn't It Be Lovely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wouldn't It Be Lovely
Last played on
The Christmas alphabet
The McGuire Sisters
The Christmas alphabet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Christmas alphabet
Last played on
Tip Toe Through The Tulips With Me
The McGuire Sisters
Tip Toe Through The Tulips With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tip Toe Through The Tulips With Me
Last played on
Achoo-Cha Cha
The McGuire Sisters
Achoo-Cha Cha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Achoo-Cha Cha
Last played on
Begat
The McGuire Sisters
Begat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Begat
Last played on
Love & Marriage
The McGuire Sisters
Love & Marriage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love & Marriage
Last played on
A Bushel And A Peck
The McGuire Sisters
A Bushel And A Peck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Banana Split
The McGuire Sisters
Banana Split
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Banana Split
Last played on
Melody of love
The McGuire Sisters
Melody of love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Melody of love
Last played on
Think Of Me Kindly
The McGuire Sisters
Think Of Me Kindly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Think Of Me Kindly
Last played on
Muskrat ramble
The McGuire Sisters
Muskrat ramble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Muskrat ramble
Last played on
Ev'ry Day Of My Life
The McGuire Sisters
Ev'ry Day Of My Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ev'ry Day Of My Life
Last played on
The McGuire Sisters Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist