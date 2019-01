Jazmine Marie Sullivan (born April 9, 1987) is an American singer-songwriter from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her debut single "Need U Bad", produced by Missy Elliott, reached #1 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, while her second single, "Bust Your Windows", produced by Salaam Remi, peaked at #4. Elements of R&B, reggae, dub, pop, jazz, neo soul, and doo-wop can be heard in her work. Sullivan cites singers Brandy, Changing Faces, Kim Burrell, Lauryn Hill, and Dorinda Clark-Cole as her main influences and inspirations.