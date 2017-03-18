TJH87Formed 2010
TJH87
2010
TJH87 Biography (Wikipedia)
TJH87 are a Finnish electronic music duo consisting of Timo Juuti and Hector 87, founded in 2010. TJH87 are recognized for incorporating a lot of disco and rock music influences into their own unique brand of house music.
TJH87 Tracks
Good Girls (TJH87 Remix)
Crystal Fighters
Good Girls (TJH87 Remix)
Crystal Fighters
Good Girls (TJH87 Remix)
Lost Into The Night
TJH87
Lost Into The Night
Deadlock (Robotaki Remix)
TJH87
Deadlock (Robotaki Remix)
Break Away Kicks
TJH87
Break Away Kicks
I Know It
TJH87
I Know It
