Alfred ReedUS composer and conductor. Born 25 January 1921. Died 17 September 2005
Alfred Reed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1921-01-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6f8df01f-cfca-416e-8735-79cf4e67760e
Alfred Reed Biography (Wikipedia)
Alfred Reed (January 25, 1921 – September 17, 2005) was an American neoclassical composer, with more than two hundred published works for concert band, orchestra, chorus, and chamber ensemble to his name. He also traveled extensively as a guest conductor, performing in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alfred Reed Tracks
Sort by
Malvolio's Lament In Prison
Alfred Reed
Malvolio's Lament In Prison
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Malvolio's Lament In Prison
Last played on
Russian Christmas Music (arranged David Leppa)
Alfred Reed
Russian Christmas Music (arranged David Leppa)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alfred Reed Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist