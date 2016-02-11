Hector MacneillBorn 22 October 1746. Died 15 March 1818
Hector Macneill (22 October 1746 – 15 March 1818) was a Scottish poet born near Roslin, Midlothian, Scotland. Macneill had been the son of a poor army captain and went to work as a clerk in 1760 at the age of fourteen. Soon, he was sent to the West Indies and served as assistant secretary from 1780 to 1786.
After he returned to Scotland, he wrote various political pamphlets, two novels, and several poems, The Harp (1789), The Carse of Forth, and Scotland's Skaith, the last against drunkenness, but is best known for his songs, such as My Love's in Germany (My Luve's in Germanie) My Boy Tammy, I lo'ed ne'er a Laddie but ane, and Come under my Plaidie.
Hector Macneill died in Edinburgh in 1818.
