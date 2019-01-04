Godley & CremeFormed 1977. Disbanded 1988
Godley & Creme
1977
Godley & Creme Biography (Wikipedia)
Godley & Creme were an English rock duo formed in Stockport by Kevin Godley and Lol Creme. The pair began releasing albums as a duo after splitting from the rock band 10cc. In 1979, they directed their first music video for the single "An Englishman in New York". After this, they became involved in the production of videos for such artists as Ultravox, The Police, Yes, Duran Duran, Frankie Goes to Hollywood and Wang Chung, as well as directing the ground-breaking video for their 1985 single "Cry". The duo split at the end of the 1980s. Both have since been involved in music videos, TV commercials, and sporadic music projects.
Godley & Creme Tracks
Under Your Thumb
Under Your Thumb
Under Your Thumb
Wedding Bells
Wedding Bells
Wedding Bells
This Sporting Life
This Sporting Life
This Sporting Life
