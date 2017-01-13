Adam CruzJazz drummer. Born 1970
Adam Cruz
1970
Adam Cruz Biography (Wikipedia)
Adam Cruz is an American jazz drummer from New York City.
Adam Cruz Tracks
Resonance (Sunnyside)
Resonance
Resonance
