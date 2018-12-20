Arturo MárquezBorn 20 December 1950
Arturo Márquez
1950-12-20
Arturo Márquez Biography (Wikipedia)
Arturo Márquez (born 20 December 1950) is a Mexican composer of orchestral music who uses musical forms and styles of his native Mexico and incorporates them into his compositions.
Conga del fuego nuevo
Arturo Márquez
Conga del fuego nuevo
Conga del fuego nuevo
Danzón No 2
Arturo Márquez
Danzón No 2
Danzón No 2
Danzon No.2
Arturo Márquez
Danzon No.2
Danzon No.2
Danzon No. 2
Arturo Márquez
Danzon No. 2
Danzon No. 2
Orchestra
Danzon no.2
Arturo Márquez
Danzon no.2
Danzon no.2
Danzon no. 2 for orchestra
Arturo Márquez
Danzon no. 2 for orchestra
Danzon no. 2 for orchestra
Conga del fuego nuevo
Arturo Márquez
Conga del fuego nuevo
Conga del fuego nuevo
Danzon no. 2 for orchestra
Arturo Márquez
Danzon no. 2 for orchestra
Danzon no. 2 for orchestra
Conga del fuego
Arturo Márquez
Conga del fuego
Conga del fuego
Conga del fuego
Arturo Márquez
Conga del fuego
Conga del fuego
Danzon No 2
Danzon No 2
Danzon No 2
Danzon No 2
Danzon No. 2
Arturo Márquez
Danzon No. 2
Danzon No. 2
La Pasion Segun San Juan de Letran
Arturo Márquez
La Pasion Segun San Juan de Letran
La Pasion Segun San Juan de Letran
Performer
Danzon No 2
Arturo Márquez
Danzon No 2
Danzon No 2
Danzon No 2
Danzon No 2
Danzon No.2
Ulster Orchestra
Danzon No.2
Danzon No.2
Danzon No. 2
Arturo Márquez
Danzon No. 2
Danzon No. 2
Danzon No 2
Danzon No 2
Conga del fuego nuevo
Arturo Márquez
Conga del fuego nuevo
Conga del fuego nuevo
