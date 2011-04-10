Curtis Curtis-SmithBorn 1941. Died 10 October 2014
Curtis Curtis-Smith
1941
Curtis Curtis-Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Curtis Curtis-Smith (September 9, 1941, Walla Walla, Washington – October 10, 2014, Kalamazoo Michigan), better known as C. Curtis-Smith or C.C. Smith, was a modernist American composer and pianist.
Curtis Curtis-Smith Tracks
Southern Cross
Last played on
