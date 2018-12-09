Daniel CookOrganist. Born 1979
Daniel Cook
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6f7ffee2-9efd-44e1-86e6-a9115ff28f10
Daniel Cook Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Cook (born 7 September 1979) is an organist, conductor and singer. Since Autumn 2017 he has been Master of the Choristers and Organist at Durham Cathedral.
In 2013 he was elected an Associate of the Royal Academy of Music (ARAM).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Daniel Cook Tracks
Sort by
My Lovely One
Gerald Finzi
My Lovely One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7b.jpglink
My Lovely One
Last played on
Strengthen ye the weak hands
William Harris
Strengthen ye the weak hands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strengthen ye the weak hands
Performer
Collegium Regale (Nunc Dimittis)
Herbert Howells
Collegium Regale (Nunc Dimittis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
Collegium Regale (Nunc Dimittis)
Performer
Collegium Regale (Magnificat)
Herbert Howells
Collegium Regale (Magnificat)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
Collegium Regale (Magnificat)
Performer
Psalm 33
Herbert Howells
Psalm 33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
Psalm 33
Performer
View me, Lord
Richard Lloyd
View me, Lord
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
View me, Lord
Blest Pair Of Sirens (extract)
Hubert Parry
Blest Pair Of Sirens (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061ck4f.jpglink
Blest Pair Of Sirens (extract)
Last played on
Flourish for an Occasion
William Harris
Flourish for an Occasion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flourish for an Occasion
Give unto the Lord
Edward Elgar
Give unto the Lord
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Give unto the Lord
Choir
Conductor
Second Service (Nunc dimittis)
Kenneth Leighton
Second Service (Nunc dimittis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br18x.jpglink
Second Service (Nunc dimittis)
Choir
Conductor
Second Service (Magnificat)
Kenneth Leighton
Second Service (Magnificat)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br18x.jpglink
Second Service (Magnificat)
Choir
Conductor
Psalms 142, 143
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Psalms 142, 143
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Psalms 142, 143
Choir
Conductor
Dear Lord and Father of mankind
Hubert Parry
Dear Lord and Father of mankind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061ck4f.jpglink
Dear Lord and Father of mankind
Last played on
Prelude and Fugue in C major BWV846
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude and Fugue in C major BWV846
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Prelude and Fugue in C major BWV846
Last played on
I was Glad
Hubert Parry
I was Glad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rlq3c.jpglink
I was Glad
Last played on
Carillon de Westminster (Pieces de fantaisie - suite no. 3)
Louis Vierne
Carillon de Westminster (Pieces de fantaisie - suite no. 3)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carillon de Westminster (Pieces de fantaisie - suite no. 3)
Last played on
Voluntary for my Lady Nevell
William Byrd
Voluntary for my Lady Nevell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp3.jpglink
Voluntary for my Lady Nevell
Last played on
Svyati (O Holy One)
John Tavener
Svyati (O Holy One)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc4.jpglink
Svyati (O Holy One)
Come down, O Love divine
John Rutter
Come down, O Love divine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jcyn.jpglink
Come down, O Love divine
Lo, the full, final, sacrifice
Gerald Finzi
Lo, the full, final, sacrifice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7b.jpglink
Lo, the full, final, sacrifice
Performer
Take him, earth, for cherishing
Herbert Howells
Take him, earth, for cherishing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
Take him, earth, for cherishing
Voices of Vimy
Tom Harrold
Voices of Vimy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
Voices of Vimy
Give unto the Lord
Edward Elgar
Give unto the Lord
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Give unto the Lord
Performer
Handel In The Strand
Daniel Cook
Handel In The Strand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Handel In The Strand
Last played on
My lovely one Op 27 No 1
Gerald Finzi
My lovely one Op 27 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7b.jpglink
My lovely one Op 27 No 1
Last played on
Prelude and fugue in G major BWV.541 (excerpt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude and fugue in G major BWV.541 (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Prelude and fugue in G major BWV.541 (excerpt)
Last played on
Carillon de Westminster
Louis Vierne
Carillon de Westminster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carillon de Westminster
Last played on
Variations on old psalm tunes for organ book 2; O God of Truth
Sir George Dyson
Variations on old psalm tunes for organ book 2; O God of Truth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Variations on old psalm tunes for organ book 2; O God of Truth
Last played on
Prelude and Fugue in B minor BWV 544
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude and Fugue in B minor BWV 544
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Prelude and Fugue in B minor BWV 544
God Save the Queen
Daniel Cook
God Save the Queen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God Save the Queen
Choir
Now Thank We All Our God
Daniel Cook
Now Thank We All Our God
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Now Thank We All Our God
Choir
Psalm 121
Daniel Cook
Psalm 121
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
Psalm 121
Choir
A Song of the New Jerusalem
Daniel Cook
A Song of the New Jerusalem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Song of the New Jerusalem
Choir
Psalm 130
Daniel Cook
Psalm 130
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19x.jpglink
Psalm 130
Choir
Dear Lord and Father of Mankind
Hubert Parry
Dear Lord and Father of Mankind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rlq3c.jpglink
Dear Lord and Father of Mankind
Choir
The Introit
Daniel Cook
The Introit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
The Introit
Choir
Conductor
Westminster
Daniel Cook
Westminster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Westminster
Last played on
Playlists featuring Daniel Cook
Past BBC Events
BBC Singers 2016-17 Season: BBC Singers perform JAM on the Marsh Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecmhj5
St Nicholas Church, New Romney
2017-07-15T19:02:33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p050fvtc.jpg
15
Jul
2017
BBC Singers 2016-17 Season: BBC Singers perform JAM on the Marsh Festival
St Nicholas Church, New Romney
Back to artist