José RazzanoBorn 25 February 1887. Died 3 April 1960
José Razzano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1887-02-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6f7c5723-733c-43d9-9c05-1f900d77c963
José Razzano Biography (Wikipedia)
José Francisco Razzano (1887–1960) was an Uruguayan singer and composer. He joined singer Carlos Gardel on a duo until 1925 when Razzano left due to vocal cord problems. Since then, Razzano became Gardel's manager until 1933.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
José Razzano Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist