Deap Vally - Californial Female Blues/Rock Duo. Formed 2011
Deap Vally
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br7g2.jpg
2011
Deap Vally Biography (Wikipedia)
Deap Vally are an American rock duo, formed in Los Angeles, California in 2011. The group consists of Lindsey Troy (guitar, vocals) and Julie Edwards (drums and vocals). They have released two albums, an EP and a number of singles. Both albums reached the UK album chart.
Deap Vally Tracks
Gonnawanna
Gonnawanna
Last played on
Little Baby Beauty Queen
Gonnawanna (Radio 1 Session, 13 Sep 2016)
All Night (Radio 1 Session, 12 Sep 2016)
Smile More (Radio 1 Session, 12 Sep 2016)
Royal Jelly
Royal Jelly
Last played on
Post Funk
Post Funk
Last played on
Smile More
Smile More
Last played on
End Of The World
End Of The World
Last played on
Baby I Call Hell
Baby I Call Hell
Last played on
Gonna Make My Own Money
Bad For My Body
Bad For My Body
Last played on
Deap Valley
Deap Valley
Last played on
Walk Of Shame
Walk Of Shame
Last played on
Lies (Live Lounge Late)
Lies (Live Lounge Late)
Last played on
Lightning Bolt (Live Lounge Late)
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4/acts/a8mp5v
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-23T19:04:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01fn7mg.jpg
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
T in the Park: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egfrbp
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2013-07-14T19:04:41
14
Jul
2013
T in the Park: 2013
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9/acts/a8wp5v
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-30T19:04:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01c3zkh.jpg
30
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Live Lounge: Deap Vally
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evgwrz
BBC Broadcasting House
2013-02-21T19:04:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p015fmrr.jpg
21
Feb
2013
Live Lounge: Deap Vally
BBC Broadcasting House
Radio 1 Rocks: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewrxn3/acts/azwhzc
London
2012-10-24T19:04:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0106cx1.jpg
24
Oct
2012
Radio 1 Rocks: 2012
London
