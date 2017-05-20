Aziz-Ur-Rahman Ibrahim (born March 1964) is a British musician. He was born in Longsight, Manchester to Pakistani parents. He is best known for his work as guitarist with Simply Red, The Stone Roses (post-John Squire) and their former vocalist Ian Brown in whose band he regularly performs – both in the studio and live. He is also a member of the H Band with Marillion's lead singer Steve Hogarth and is involved in the writing of the second H Band album. He has also worked with Paul Weller, Steven Wilson, Asia and contributed to The Players' debut album Clear the Decks.

Ibrahim's first release was the CD EP Middle Road featuring guest vocals and guitar from Paul Weller. Ibrahim also provided the vocals for Weller's spoken word song entitled "God", on his 2008 album, 22 Dreams along with guitars for previous Paul Weller releases, e.g. Illumination. He followed that with his début album entitled Lahore to Longsight, which he describes as being 'Asian Blues', the album title describes his family journey from Lahore to Longsight, Lahore being the second city of Pakistan and Longsight Aziz's birthplace in inner city Manchester, where he still lives. He performed on the Simply Red 1987/88 world tour but did not feature on the following album. He was called in to replace original guitarist Sylvan Richardson who had left after recording the second album. At this point, apart from Sylvan the line-up featured all original members.