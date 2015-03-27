Sneha KhanwalkarBorn 28 April 1983
Sneha Khanwalkar is an Indian music director who works in Hindi films. She is best known for her score for the film, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, and also for Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1, Part 2. She had been nominated in Best Music Director category at the 58th Filmfare Awards for Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1 & Part 2 (credited as music director of Gangs of Wasseypur). She is only the second woman to gain a nomination in this category 28 years after Usha Khanna.
