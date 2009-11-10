UnisonicFormed 10 November 2009
Unisonic
2009-11-10
Unisonic Biography (Wikipedia)
Unisonic is a German hard rock/power metal supergroup, founded in 10 November 2009 by Helloween singer Michael Kiske alongside Dennis Ward and Kosta Zafiriou from Pink Cream 69 and Mandy Meyer, formerly in Asia and Gotthard. In 2011 the band was joined by Gamma Ray leader and Helloween co-founder, Kai Hansen.
The band released the EP Ignition and their first studio album Unisonic in 2012. The EP For The Kingdom and the second album Light of Dawn came out in 2014. Both studio albums have scored high entries in several international music charts. Unisonic is the first full studio collaboration between Kiske and Hansen since Helloween's seminal albums Keeper of the Seven Keys: Part I and Pt. II.
