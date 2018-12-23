GrapefruitBritish psychedelic rock band. Formed 1967. Disbanded 1969
Grapefruit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6f73bc4d-e85e-403a-b8be-0263ae477f90
Grapefruit Biography (Wikipedia)
Grapefruit were a London-based British band of the late 1960s, brought together by Terry Doran of Apple Publishing, a music publishing company started and owned by The Beatles. Their brand of music was a typical late 1960s blend of rock, which they often fused with psychedelic effects such as phasers and vocoders, or classical arrangements.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Grapefruit Tracks
Sort by
C'mon Marianne
Grapefruit
C'mon Marianne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
C'mon Marianne
Last played on
Colder
Grapefruit
Colder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colder
Last played on
Breaking Up A Dream (Top Gear Session 21/01/1968 )
Grapefruit
Breaking Up A Dream (Top Gear Session 21/01/1968 )
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trying To Make It To Monday (Top Gear Session 21/01/1968 )
Grapefruit
Trying To Make It To Monday (Top Gear Session 21/01/1968 )
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dear Delilah (Top Gear Session 21/01/1968 )
Grapefruit
Dear Delilah (Top Gear Session 21/01/1968 )
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dear Delilah (Top Gear Session 21/01/1968 )
Last played on
Elevator (Top Gear Session 21/01/1968 )
Grapefruit
Elevator (Top Gear Session 21/01/1968 )
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elevator (Top Gear Session 21/01/1968 )
Last played on
Dear Delilah
Grapefruit
Dear Delilah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dear Delilah
Last played on
Fallen
Grapefruit
Fallen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fallen
Last played on
Pulse
Grapefruit
Pulse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pulse
Last played on
Breaking Up A Dream
Grapefruit
Breaking Up A Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breaking Up A Dream
Last played on
Theme For Twiggy
Grapefruit
Theme For Twiggy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme For Twiggy
Last played on
Round Going Round
Grapefruit
Round Going Round
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Round Going Round
Last played on
Another Game
Grapefruit
Another Game
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Game
Last played on
Ain't It Good
Grapefruit
Ain't It Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't It Good
Last played on
Elevator
Grapefruit
Elevator
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elevator
Last played on
Yes
Grapefruit
Yes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yes
Last played on
Grapefruit Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist