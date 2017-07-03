Jean-François Gardeil
Jean-François Gardeil
Jean-François Gardeil Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean-François Gardeil is a French baritone and theatre director. He is also the founder and artistic director of the Chants de Garonne.
Jean-François Gardeil Tracks
Les Plaisirs de Versailles H.480
Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
Le Malade Imaginaire - Intermedes
Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
