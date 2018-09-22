Martin NewellBorn 1953
Martin Newell
1953
Martin Newell Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Newell (born 4 March 1953) is an English singer-songwriter, poet, columnist, and author who leads the Cleaners from Venus, a guitar pop band with jangly, upbeat arrangements. He is also regarded as a significant figure in the history of cassette culture and DIY music. His most popular work is The Greatest Living Englishman (1993), produced by Andy Partridge of XTC.
Martin Newell Tracks
Wow! Look At That Old Man
Mother Agnes
Men in Muck and Mire
Brother Edmund
Green Cousins
Clumsy Bees
Green Children
Miss Van Houten's Coffee Shoppe
The Shipwright's Tune
Martin Newell with the Hosepipe Band
The Shipwright's Song
Martin Newell with the Hosepipe Band
St Overdose-On-Sea
Martin Newell
