The Bruckner Orchester Linz is an Austrian orchestra based in Linz. Particularly associated with the music of Linz-Land native Anton Bruckner, the orchestra is the concert orchestra for the state of Upper Austria, and also the opera orchestra at the Landestheater Linz (Upper Austrian State Theatre). Consisting of 110 musicians, the orchestra participates in the Bruckner Festival, the Ars Electronica Festival and the Linzer Klangwolke.

The parent ensemble of the orchestra is the Linz Theater Orchestra. The orchestra acquired its current name in 1967, under conductor and musicologist Kurt Wöss, who subsequently served as chief conductor. Since 2002, the orchestra's chief conductor is Dennis Russell Davies. During his tenure, the orchestra has begun to perform the music of Philip Glass, including the premiere of his Symphony No. 8. Davies concluded his Linz tenure in 2017. In February 2015, the orchestra announced the appointment of Markus Poschner as its next chief conductor, effective with the 2017-2018 season. The orchestra's resident conductor is Ingo Ingensand.