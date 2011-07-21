Los Super Seven are a predominantly Latin American supergroup which debuted in 1998. According to Allmusic's Stephen Thomas Erlewine, "Los Super Seven isn't a band, per se -- it's a collective, organized by manager Dan Goodman, who comes up with a concept for each of the group's albums and assembles a band to fit." The collective has issued three albums to date, with wildly varying personnel; no one player features on all three releases with the exception of Ruben Ramos and Rick Trevino.

The group won a Grammy Award for Best Mexican/Mexican-American Album in 1999 for its self-titled album. Their musical style has changed with each incarnation, blending sounds from Tejano, mariachi, Cuban, Afro-Peruvian, Brazilian, blues, rhythm and blues, country, jazz and rock. The personnel included the members of The Texas Tornados, Los Lobos, Calexico, Ozomatli, and other famed musicians.