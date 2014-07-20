Gabby LoganBritish TV presenter
Gabby Logan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6f68f77d-6c39-4ca8-9620-a99440edad15
Gabby Logan Biography (Wikipedia)
Gabrielle Nicole "Gabby" Logan (née Yorath; born 24 April 1973) is a British presenter and a former Welsh international rhythmic gymnast who is best known for her presenting roles with BBC Sport and ITV.
Logan hosted Final Score for BBC Sport from 2009 until 2013. She has also presented a variety of live sports events for the BBC, including a revived episode of Superstars in December 2012 and the London Marathon since 2015.
Since 2013, she has co-hosted Sports Personality of the Year for the BBC and she presented the second series of The Edge in 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gabby Logan Tracks
Sort by
Past BBC Events
BBC Concert Orchestra at the Proms: Prom 3: BBC Sport Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8ghzc
Royal Albert Hall
2014-07-20T19:24:54
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01x655n.jpg
20
Jul
2014
BBC Concert Orchestra at the Proms: Prom 3: BBC Sport Prom
10:30
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist