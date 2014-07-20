Gabrielle Nicole "Gabby" Logan (née Yorath; born 24 April 1973) is a British presenter and a former Welsh international rhythmic gymnast who is best known for her presenting roles with BBC Sport and ITV.

Logan hosted Final Score for BBC Sport from 2009 until 2013. She has also presented a variety of live sports events for the BBC, including a revived episode of Superstars in December 2012 and the London Marathon since 2015.

Since 2013, she has co-hosted Sports Personality of the Year for the BBC and she presented the second series of The Edge in 2015.