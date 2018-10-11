Pete DrakeSteel guitar player. Born 8 October 1932. Died 29 July 1988
Pete Drake
1932-10-08
Pete Drake Biography (Wikipedia)
Roddis Franklin "Pete" Drake (October 8, 1932 – July 29, 1988) was a Nashville-based American record producer and pedal steel guitar player.
One of the most sought-after backup musicians of the 1960s, Drake played on such hits as Lynn Anderson's "Rose Garden", Charlie Rich's "Behind Closed Doors"' Bob Dylan's "Lay Lady Lay"' and Tammy Wynette's "Stand by Your Man".
Pete Drake Tracks
Forever
Pete Drake
Forever
Forever
Are You Sincere?
Pete Drake
Are You Sincere?
Are You Sincere?
Penguin Strut
Pete Drake
Penguin Strut
Penguin Strut
The Spook
Pete Drake
The Spook
The Spook
oriental twist
Pete Drake
oriental twist
oriental twist
