Patrick HadleyBorn 5 March 1899. Died 17 December 1973
Patrick Arthur Sheldon Hadley (5 March 1899 – 17 December 1973) was a British composer.
I Sing Of A Maiden
Scene From 'The Woodlanders' For Soprano, Flute, Violin, Viola And Piano
My beloved spake
I sing of a maiden
My beloved spake
One Morning in Spring
I sing of a maiden
I sing of a maiden
Mariana
My Beloved Spake
My beloved spake
I sing of a maiden
Lines from Cenci for soprano and chamber orchestra
My beloved spake
Fen and Flood: The Dutch; The Powte's Complaint; The Glory of the Commonwealth; The Purita
Kinder Scout - sketch for orchestra
I sing of a maiden
The Trees So High - symphonic ballad for baritone, chorus and orchestra
The Painful Plough opening of Part 2 of Fen and Flood – A Cantata
Adagio from the Trees so High (1931)
