Friedrich August KummerBorn 5 August 1797. Died 22 August 1879
1797-08-05
Friedrich August Kummer (5 August 1797 – 22 August 1879), born in Meiningen, Germany, was a violoncellist, pedagogue, and composer.
Duet Op.22`2 for two cellos
