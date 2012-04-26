Hilde Marie KjersemBorn 27 April 1981
Hilde Marie Kjersem
1981-04-27
Hilde Marie Kjersem Biography
Hilde Marie Kjersem, also known as Marie Munroe, (born 27 April 1981 in Ålesund, Norway) is a Norwegian artist, musician and songwriter signed to Warner Music Norway. She started out as a jazz musician, but has had an organic and natural development towards the world of pop. In January 2016, Marie Munroe released her fourth solo album called Under My Skin. Munroe har been nominated for two Norwegian Grammy Awards (Spellemannprisen ), and has collaborated with some of Norway's most talented musicians - among them Sivert Høyem og Bernhoft.
