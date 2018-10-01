Dylan ScottCountry singer. Born 22 October 1990
Dylan Scott
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1990-10-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6f614d38-ad89-4130-9aef-835ad53c9653
Dylan Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
Dylan Scott Robinson (born October 22, 1990) is an American country music singer and songwriter, better known by his stage name Dylan Scott. Scott is signed to Curb Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dylan Scott Tracks
Sort by
Hooked
Dylan Scott
Hooked
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hooked
Last played on
White Christmas
Dylan Scott
White Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Christmas
Last played on
Crazy
Dylan Scott
Crazy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy
Last played on
My Girl
Dylan Scott
My Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Girl
Last played on
Crazy Over Me
Dylan Scott
Crazy Over Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy Over Me
Last played on
Dylan Scott Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist