The Streets is an English alternative hip hop music group from Birmingham, England, led by the vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Mike Skinner.

The project released five studio albums: Original Pirate Material (2002), A Grand Don't Come for Free (2004), The Hardest Way to Make an Easy Living (2006), Everything Is Borrowed (2008), Computers and Blues (2011), an internet-only album Cyberspace and Reds (2011) and a string of successful singles in the mid-2000s, including "Has It Come to This?", "Fit But You Know It", "Dry Your Eyes", "When You Wasn't Famous" and "Prangin' Out".