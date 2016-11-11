The Streets
The Streets Biography (Wikipedia)
The Streets is an English alternative hip hop music group from Birmingham, England, led by the vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Mike Skinner.
The project released five studio albums: Original Pirate Material (2002), A Grand Don't Come for Free (2004), The Hardest Way to Make an Easy Living (2006), Everything Is Borrowed (2008), Computers and Blues (2011), an internet-only album Cyberspace and Reds (2011) and a string of successful singles in the mid-2000s, including "Has It Come to This?", "Fit But You Know It", "Dry Your Eyes", "When You Wasn't Famous" and "Prangin' Out".
Fit But You Know It
The Streets
Fit But You Know It
Fit But You Know It
Who Got The Funk (Cousn Edit)
The Streets
Who Got The Funk (Cousn Edit)
Who Got The Funk (Cousn Edit)
Blinded By The Lights
The Streets
Blinded By The Lights
Blinded By The Lights
Call Me In The Morning (feat. Chip & Grim Sickers)
The Streets
Call Me In The Morning (feat. Chip & Grim Sickers)
Call Me In The Morning (feat. Chip & Grim Sickers)
Has It Come To This?
The Streets
Has It Come To This?
Has It Come To This?
Dry Your Eyes
The Streets
Dry Your Eyes
Dry Your Eyes
Weak Become Heroes
The Streets
Weak Become Heroes
Prangin Out (MC's Mix)
The Streets
Prangin Out (MC's Mix)
Prangin Out (MC's Mix)
Get Out Of My House (feat. Bruza, Demon, Kano & D Double E)
The Streets
Get Out Of My House (feat. Bruza, Demon, Kano & D Double E)
Get Out Of My House (feat. Bruza, Demon, Kano & D Double E)
When You Wasn't Famous
The Streets
When You Wasn't Famous
When You Wasn't Famous
Blinded By The Lights (R1 Live Lounge 15/09/2008)
The Streets
Blinded By The Lights (R1 Live Lounge 15/09/2008)
Blinded By The Lights (R1 Live Lounge 15/09/2008)
Upcoming Events
17
Jan
2019
The Streets
O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
18
Jan
2019
The Streets, The Manor
O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
19
Jan
2019
The Streets, The Manor
O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
21
Jan
2019
The Streets
O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
24
Jan
2019
The Streets
O2 Apollo Manchester, Manchester, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-26T19:44:28
26
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Zane Lowe Sessions: The Streets
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2011-04-13T19:44:28
13
Apr
2011
Zane Lowe Sessions: The Streets
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Back to artist