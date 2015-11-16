Francis Alan Fitzgerald (born July 16, 1949) is an American musician, both a bassist and a keyboardist, was a member of several United States bands.

He played as a bassist in the bands Montrose and Gamma, both of which also featured guitarist Ronnie Montrose. He played keyboards for Sammy Hagar as a solo artist. In the 1980s, he was the keyboardist for Night Ranger. He also played keyboards offstage for Van Halen in the early 1990s and the 2004, 2007, and 2012 tours as well as offstage keyboards for Bruce Springsteen at the Devils & Dust Tour in 2005.

His father, George Fitzgerald, was a jazz musician and music teacher in Salisbury, Maryland. His younger brother, Mark, played bass on the Charlie Daniels album Fire on the Mountain.[citation needed]