Lost Sounds was a rock band from Memphis, Tennessee. Starting in March 1999, the band was made up of Rich Crook on drums, Patrick Jordan on bass, Jay Reatard on synth, guitar and vocals, and Alicja Trout on synth, guitar and vocals. The band, originally working within the garage rock genre, had a collection of analog keyboards Trout had used in her previous band The Clears. The bizarre combination of new wave synths and mangled guitars showed a dark wave influence as well. The band frequently dealt with dark, apocalyptic themes ranging from the Book of Revelation (Breathing Machine) to the Columbine High School shootings (Blackcoats/Whitefear). The band's last show was in May 2005 in Stuttgart, Germany. Rich Crook currently writes and records music in the band Lover! Former band members have to formed Sweet Knives as a self described reboot of Lost Sounds sans the late Jay Reatard.