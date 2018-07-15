Tilian Pearson (born July 12, 1987), also known mononymously as Tilian, is an American singer, songwriter, and musician born in Clearwater, Florida.

Pearson began his musical career founding the American rock band Tides of Man, in 2007. He released one extended play and two full-length studio albums with the band on Rise Records before departing in December 2010. Pearson formed the short-lived post-hardcore band Archives with members of Night Verses. Between 2011 and 2012, he wrote and recorded material with rock bands Emarosa and Saosin following the departure of their respective lead singers. In August 2012, Pearson became the clean vocalist for the post-hardcore band Dance Gavin Dance and has since released four full-length studio albums, two stand-alone singles, and one live album with the group on Rise Records.

Pearson also pursues a solo music career, under the moniker Tilian. He released his debut studio album, Material Me, on March 18, 2013, on Vital Records. The following year, he released the Future Friends EP on December 16, 2014. In 2015, he released his second studio album, Perfect Enemy, on November 27, also on Vital. He released the collaborative single "Back to Life" with American singer Jonny Craig in May 2016. In 2017, he released a string of solo singles, including "Lines That Burn" and "Take You There", and released his second extended play (EP), Patient. He released a collaborative single, titled "Bones", with American EDM producer StéLouse, on July 28, 2017. He released his third studio album, The Skeptic, on September 28, 2018.