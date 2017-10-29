Divna Ljubojević (Serbian: Дивна Љубојевић), sometimes called by just her first name, i.e. Divna, is a Serbian singer and conductor of Orthodox Christian sacred music of various languages; she is a founder (along a group of her friends), the conductor and artistic director of the Melodi ensemble (Serbian: Мелоди, "(the) Melodists"), a "choir and studio for spiritual music". Lykourgos Angelopoulos, professor at the School of Byzantine Chant at the Conservatory of Athens, founder and director of the Greek Byzantine Choir and Archon Protopsaltes of the Patriarchate of Constantinople, has described her as having one of the purest voices he has ever heard.