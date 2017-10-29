Divna LjubojevićBorn 1970
Divna Ljubojević
1970
Divna Ljubojević (Serbian: Дивна Љубојевић), sometimes called by just her first name, i.e. Divna, is a Serbian singer and conductor of Orthodox Christian sacred music of various languages; she is a founder (along a group of her friends), the conductor and artistic director of the Melodi ensemble (Serbian: Мелоди, "(the) Melodists"), a "choir and studio for spiritual music". Lykourgos Angelopoulos, professor at the School of Byzantine Chant at the Conservatory of Athens, founder and director of the Greek Byzantine Choir and Archon Protopsaltes of the Patriarchate of Constantinople, has described her as having one of the purest voices he has ever heard.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
