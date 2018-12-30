Lukas Nelson & Promise of the RealFormed 2008
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6f550455-03b6-4bbb-bad8-4f9ad767aad5
Biography (Wikipedia)
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real – sometimes referred to as POTR – is an American country rock group based in California. The band consists of Lukas Nelson (lead vocals, guitar), Anthony LoGerfo (drums, percussion, vocals), Corey McCormick (bass guitar, vocals), Logan Metz (keyboards, lap steel, guitar, harmonica, vocals), and Tato Melgar (percussion). Lukas is the son of country music legend Willie Nelson.
Since 2015, Promise of the Real have been Canadian musician Neil Young's regular backing band. To date, they have recorded two studio albums with Young - The Monsanto Years (2015) and The Visitor (2017) - alongside a soundtrack album, Paradox (2018), and a live album, Earth (2016).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Four Letter Word
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Four Letter Word
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Four Letter Word
Last played on
Forget About Georgia
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Forget About Georgia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forget About Georgia
Last played on
Running Shine
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Running Shine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Running Shine
Last played on
If I Started Over
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
If I Started Over
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Started Over
Last played on
Just Outside Of Austin
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Just Outside Of Austin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Outside Of Austin
Die Alone
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Die Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Die Alone
Find Yourself
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Find Yourself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Find Yourself
Find Yourself
Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real
Find Yourself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Find Yourself
Performer
Last played on
Runnin' Shine
Lukas Nelson
Runnin' Shine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0617cdj.jpglink
Runnin' Shine
Last played on
Carolina
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Carolina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carolina
Last played on
If I Don't Know
Neil Young
If I Don't Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Don't Know
Last played on
Start To Go
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Start To Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Start To Go
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist