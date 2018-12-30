Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real – sometimes referred to as POTR – is an American country rock group based in California. The band consists of Lukas Nelson (lead vocals, guitar), Anthony LoGerfo (drums, percussion, vocals), Corey McCormick (bass guitar, vocals), Logan Metz (keyboards, lap steel, guitar, harmonica, vocals), and Tato Melgar (percussion). Lukas is the son of country music legend Willie Nelson.

Since 2015, Promise of the Real have been Canadian musician Neil Young's regular backing band. To date, they have recorded two studio albums with Young - The Monsanto Years (2015) and The Visitor (2017) - alongside a soundtrack album, Paradox (2018), and a live album, Earth (2016).