Kelly Osbourne
Born 27 October 1984
Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne Biography (Wikipedia)
Kelly Osbourne (born 27 October 1984) is a British singer-songwriter, actress, television presenter and fashion designer. The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, she is known for her appearances on The Osbournes with her family, for which they won a 2002 Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Program, as well as on E!'s Fashion Police, where she was a presenter from 2010 to 2015. She has also appeared on Dancing with the Stars, in which she and her professional dance partner Louis van Amstel took third place. She is the voice of Hildy Gloom in the Disney XD animated series The 7D. She is also a judge on both Australia's Got Talent and Project Runway Junior.
Kelly Osbourne Tracks
Changes
Ozzy Osbourne
Changes
Changes
Last played on
Papa Don't Preach
Kelly Osbourne
Papa Don't Preach
Papa Don't Preach
Last played on
