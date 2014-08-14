Francis OrvalBorn 1944
Francis Orval
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6f54a302-368c-4be5-964b-b28d8db48b63
Francis Orval Biography (Wikipedia)
Francis Orval (born 1944 in Liège) is an American classical horn player.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Francis Orval Tracks
Sort by
Horn Trio in E flat major, Op 40 (1st mvt)
Johannes Brahms
Horn Trio in E flat major, Op 40 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Horn Trio in E flat major, Op 40 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Back to artist