Hallelujah the HillsFormed 2005
Hallelujah the Hills
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6f54645c-f30a-46a9-b8e4-c5d32b2981f3
Hallelujah the Hills Biography (Wikipedia)
Hallelujah the Hills is an American indie rock band from Boston, Massachusetts, formed in 2005 by Ryan Walsh. They have been hailed by the Boston Phoenix as "one of Boston's most prized pop possessions", received a 3 1/2 star review for their debut in Rolling Stone Magazine, and have been praised by Pitchfork Media as having "vivid lyrics," and a "knack for crafting fist-pumping anthems."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hallelujah the Hills Tracks
Sort by
Pick Up An Old Phone
Hallelujah the Hills
Pick Up An Old Phone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pick Up An Old Phone
Last played on
Hallelujah the Hills Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist