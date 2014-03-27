Hallelujah the Hills is an American indie rock band from Boston, Massachusetts, formed in 2005 by Ryan Walsh. They have been hailed by the Boston Phoenix as "one of Boston's most prized pop possessions", received a 3 1/2 star review for their debut in Rolling Stone Magazine, and have been praised by Pitchfork Media as having "vivid lyrics," and a "knack for crafting fist-pumping anthems."