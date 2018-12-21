Donald PeersBorn 10 July 1908. Died 9 August 1973
Donald Peers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1908-07-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6f52863a-18f6-402d-82ba-5ece2228080c
Donald Peers Biography (Wikipedia)
Donald Peers (10 July 1908 – 9 August 1973) was a popular Welsh singer. His best remembered rendition and signature song was "In a Shady Nook by a Babbling Brook".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Donald Peers Tracks
Sort by
Please Don't Go
Donald Peers
Please Don't Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Please Don't Go
Last played on
In A Shady Nook
Donald Peers
In A Shady Nook
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In A Shady Nook
Last played on
I Remember The Cornfields
Donald Peers
I Remember The Cornfields
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Remember The Cornfields
Last played on
In A Shady Nook By A Babbling Brook
Donald Peers
In A Shady Nook By A Babbling Brook
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In A Shady Nook By A Babbling Brook
Last played on
Bow Bells
Donald Peers
Bow Bells
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bow Bells
Last played on
I'll string along with you
Donald Peers
I'll string along with you
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Powder Your Face With Sunshine
Donald Peers
Powder Your Face With Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Powder Your Face With Sunshine
Last played on
London Pride
Donald Peers
London Pride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
London Pride
Last played on
Enjoy Yourself
Donald Peers
Enjoy Yourself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Enjoy Yourself
Last played on
Your Cheating Heart
Donald Peers
Your Cheating Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Cheating Heart
Last played on
Dear Hearts And Gentle People
Donald Peers
Dear Hearts And Gentle People
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dear Hearts And Gentle People
Last played on
Singalong
Donald Peers
Singalong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Singalong
Last played on
Russian Rose
Donald Peers
Russian Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Russian Rose
Last played on
Twelfth Street Rag
Donald Peers
Twelfth Street Rag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twelfth Street Rag
Last played on
Marie Elena
Donald Peers
Marie Elena
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marie Elena
Last played on
Strawberry Moon
Donald Peers
Strawberry Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strawberry Moon
Last played on
Donald Peers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist