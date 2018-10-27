Helmut WalchaBorn 27 October 1907. Died 11 August 1991
Helmut Walcha
1907-10-27
Helmut Walcha Biography (Wikipedia)
Helmut Walcha (October 27, 1907 – August 11, 1991) was a blind German organist who specialized in the works of the Dutch and German baroque masters and is known for his recordings of the complete organ works of Johann Sebastian Bach.
Helmut Walcha Tracks
Toccata and Fugue in D minor, BWV 565
Johann Sebastian Bach
Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme - chorale-prelude, BWV.645
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude and Fugue in A major, BWV536
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude and Fugue in G minor (BuxWV.149)
Dieterich Buxtehude
Prelude and Fugue in E minor for organ BuxWv 142
Dieterich Buxtehude
Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 2: Prelude and Fugue in D major, BWV874
Johann Sebastian Bach
Einige kanonische Veränderungen über das Weihnachtslied BWV 769 - Variatio 1: nel canone all'ottava
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude and Fugue in C major, BWV 547
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude and Fugue in B minor, BWV 869
Johann Sebastian Bach
Trio Sonata No 2 in C minor, BWV 526 (3rd mvt)
Helmut Walcha
Toccata and Fugue in D minor, BWV 565
Johann Sebastian Bach
