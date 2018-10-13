Johnny KiddBorn 23 December 1935. Died 7 October 1966
Johnny Kidd
1935-12-23
Johnny Kidd Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick Albert Heath (23 December 1935 – 7 October 1966), known professionally as Johnny Kidd, was an English singer–songwriter, best remembered as the lead vocalist for the rock and roll band Johnny Kidd & the Pirates. He was one of the few pre-Beatles British rockers to achieve worldwide fame, mainly for his 1960 hit, "Shakin' All Over".
Johnny Kidd Tracks
