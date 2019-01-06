The Korgis
1979
The Korgis Biography (Wikipedia)
The Korgis are a British pop band known mainly for their hit single "Everybody's Got to Learn Sometime" in 1980. The band was originally composed of singer/guitarist/keyboardist Andy Davis (born Andrew Cresswell-Davis 10 August 1949) and singer/bassist James Warren (born 25 August 1951), both former members of 1970s band Stackridge, along with violinist Stuart Gordon and keyboardist Phil Harrison.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Korgis Performances & Interviews
- Andy Davis - My 70shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jz63y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jz63y.jpg2016-02-21T16:55:00.000ZAndy Davis, member of Stackridge and The Korgis shares his memories of the 70shttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03jz682
Andy Davis - My 70s
The Korgis Tracks
If I Had You
The Korgis
If I Had You
If I Had You
Last played on
Everybody's Got To Learn Sometime
The Korgis
Everybody's Got To Learn Sometime
Everybody's Got To Learn Sometime
Last played on
Wish You A Merry Xmas
The Korgis
Wish You A Merry Xmas
Wish You A Merry Xmas
Last played on
True Life Confessions
The Korgis
True Life Confessions
True Life Confessions
Last played on
The Korgis Links
