Sally BarkerBorn 19 September 1959
Sally Barker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959-09-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6f46294e-85f7-4cdd-93be-ec409c9cad6a
Sally Barker Biography (Wikipedia)
Sally Barker (born 19 September 1959) is a British singer and songwriter, known for her solo work and as a founding member of The Poozies. In 2014, she was a finalist in the BBC One talent contest The Voice, finishing in joint second place.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sally Barker Tracks
Sort by
To Love Somebody
Sally Barker
To Love Somebody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To Love Somebody
Last played on
Ghost Girl
Sally Barker
Ghost Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghost Girl
Last played on
Hope, Songs, Dreams
Sally Barker
Hope, Songs, Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hope, Songs, Dreams
Last played on
Hope, Songs, Dreams
Sally Barker
Hope, Songs, Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hope, Songs, Dreams
Last played on
Feels Like Flying
Sally Barker
Feels Like Flying
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feels Like Flying
Performer
Last played on
Heart Needs A Home
Sally Barker
Heart Needs A Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heart Needs A Home
Last played on
Rising For The Moon (live)
Fairport Convention
Rising For The Moon (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql27.jpglink
Rising For The Moon (live)
Last played on
Hand Of Fate
Sally Barker
Hand Of Fate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hand Of Fate
Last played on
Mr Bang
Sally Barker
Mr Bang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Bang
Last played on
Two Hearts
Sally Barker
Two Hearts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Hearts
Last played on
Kissing A Stranger
Sally Barker
Kissing A Stranger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kissing A Stranger
Last played on
I Know What I Like [In Your Wardrobe]
Sally Barker
I Know What I Like [In Your Wardrobe]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nobody Wins
Brooks Williams & Sally Barker
Nobody Wins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nobody Wins
Performer
Last played on
Jealous Bones
Sally Barker
Jealous Bones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jealous Bones
Last played on
Hear & Shell
Sally Barker
Hear & Shell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hear & Shell
Last played on
Dont Let Me Be Misunderstood
Sally Barker
Dont Let Me Be Misunderstood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk On By
Sally Barker
Walk On By
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk On By
Last played on
Captains
Sally Barker
Captains
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Captains
Last played on
HAUL AWAY
Sally Barker
HAUL AWAY
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
HAUL AWAY
Last played on
Dear Darlin'
Sally Barker
Dear Darlin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01x40hx.jpglink
Dear Darlin'
Another Train
Sally Barker
Another Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Train
Maid in England
Sally Barker
Maid in England
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maid in England
Maid In England (Live In Session)
Sally Barker
Maid In England (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maid In England (Live In Session)
Last played on
Conversation
Sally Barker
Conversation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Conversation
Last played on
Quietly Sing You To Sleep
Sally Barker
Quietly Sing You To Sleep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quietly Sing You To Sleep
Last played on
Big Yellow Taxi
Sally Barker
Big Yellow Taxi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Yellow Taxi
Last played on
Sally Barker Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist