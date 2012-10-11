Michael JaryBorn 24 September 1906. Died 12 June 1988
1906-09-24
Michael Jary Biography
Michael Jary (born 'Maximilian Michael Andreas Jarczyk'; 14 September 1906 in Laurahütte -Siemianowitz (today Siemianowice Śląskie) – 12 July 1988 in Munich) was a German composer. Maximilian Michael Andreas Jarczyk
Es wird einmal ein Wunder
Es wird einmal ein Wunder
Es wird einmal ein Wunder
