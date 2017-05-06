PlayersBritish funk band. Formed April 2003
Players
2003-04
Players Biography (Wikipedia)
The Players are a band consisting of the core members of Damon Minchella (bass), Mick Talbot (keyboards) and Steve White (drums).
Their first album Clear the Decks, released in 2003 had Aziz Ibrahim on guitar, and featured guest musicians Steve Cradock and Chad Smith.
Their second album From the Six Corners, released in October 2005 featured Kelly Dickson (vocals), Ken Papenfus (guitars and vocals) and Carl Papenfus (percussion and backing vocals).
